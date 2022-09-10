Home / India News /1,000 Cr for machis ki dibbi…’: Baghel slams BJP on new secretariat building | Video

1,000 Cr for machis ki dibbi…’: Baghel slams BJP on new secretariat building | Video

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 08:18 AM IST

Earlier on Friday, the BJP president held a roadshow with party leaders and workers in Raipur and said that ‘people like Bhupesh Baghel are against development and only want to fill the treasures of Congress.’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a press conference.(ANI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a press conference.(ANI)
ByIshika Yadav

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spending ‘thousands of crores’ on the new secretariat building in the national capital just to make it ‘look like a matchbox.’ His remarks came after the BJP President JP Nadda accused him of not carrying out any development work in the state.

“The BJP spent thousands of crores and made a secretariat similar to a matchbox (Hazzaro crore rupiya waha laga diye, aur kya bana…matchis ki dibbi). The windows rattle each time a breeze flows. It is a symbol of their corruption," he was seen telling the reporters in a video shared by news agency ANI.

On JP Nadda’s visit in the state, he said that the BJP chief was visiting Chhattisgarh to study the development model of the Congress government in the state. "BJP comes here to learn our state model. Our schemes have been adopted by the Center. BJP doesn't fight alone, uses Central agencies like ED, IT and CBI," Baghel told media persons.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP president held a roadshow with party leaders and workers in Raipur and said that ‘people like Bhupesh Baghel are against development and only want to fill the treasures of Congress.’ “Our tribal brothers were killed here and CM Baghel was with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala," he was quoted as saying.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhupesh baghel jp nadda
bhupesh baghel jp nadda

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out