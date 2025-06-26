Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

50,000 for secrets: Navy staffer fell for ‘Priya’, leaked Operation Sindoor information to Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Vishal Yadav, a native of Rewari in Haryana, passed the sensitive information to a female Pakistani handler who had posed as an Indian woman.

 An Indian Navy staffer posted at the naval headquarters in Delhi has been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly leaking a range of classified defence information to a Pakistani handler, including details of Operation Sindoor, for which he received 50,000.

Vishal Yadav was caught leaking Operation Sindoor details to a Pakistani handler(Representational image/ Pixabay )
Vishal Yadav was caught leaking Operation Sindoor details to a Pakistani handler(Representational image/ Pixabay )

Vishal Yadav, an upper division  clerk (UDC) in the Directorate of Dockyard at the Navy building in Delhi, allegedly leaked classified information related to Operation Sindoor, a series of strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, PTI reported. 

Yadav, a native of Rewari in Haryana, passed the sensitive information to a female Pakistani handler who had posed as an Indian woman, inspector general of police (CID-security) Vishnu Kant Gupta said.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Jaipur and will now face a joint investigation involving multiple agencies.

“Yadav confessed to receiving approximately 2 lakh in total for the information he passed on. This included 50,000 for leaking information related to Operation Sindoor,” the IGP added, saying some of the payments had been made through cryptocurrency.

Espionage trail began on Facebook

Quoting intelligence sources, PTI also reported that the espionage trail began on Facebook, where the Pakistani handler using the fake identity “Priya Sharma” sent Yadav a friend request. 

Their communication soon became regular and later shifted to WhatsApp, before eventually moving to Telegram, a platform known for its encryption features.

Police said Yadav initially received small sums, ranging from 5,000 to 6,000, for lower-grade information. However,  as the handler pushed him for more critical material, he began sharing classified defence data for higher payments.

“He was lured by money and ended up leaking sensitive information from the Navy headquarters,” Gupta said.

“After monitoring his social media activity and confirming his links with a Pakistani handler, he was detained in Jaipur for joint interrogation involving multiple national agencies,” the IGP added.

Yadav, who hails from Punsika village in Haryana’s Rewari district, is also said to be addicted to online gaming, an addiction investigators believe may have contributed to his vulnerability in falling into the espionage trap.

Forensic analysis of his mobile phone has revealed substantial evidence, including financial transactions, encrypted chats, and classified defence material shared with the handler, the report added. 

The probe is ongoing, with authorities examining his cryptocurrency dealings and further connections.

IG Gupta warned that Pakistan’s intelligence networks are deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics to extract sensitive information. “We are keeping a constant watch on such activities, and this arrest is a result of sustained monitoring and timely action,” he said.

With PTI inputs 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 50,000 for secrets: Navy staffer fell for ‘Priya’, leaked Operation Sindoor information to Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On