500 to plea for ‘love’: Karnataka students' wild ‘offers’ to examiner to pass SSLC exam

Several students taking their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Karnataka's Belagavi district reportedly resorted to innovative attempts to clear the exams, with one candidate even pleading to the evaluator to clear the paper for the sake of "love".

From direct appeal to offering ₹500 as a bribe, several students in Belagavi have made fervent appeals to the examiner to help them clear the exams, citing multiple reasons to justify their demand, according to an NDTV report.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the information.

“I will only continue my love if I pass,” the report cited a student's note in the exam paper, which indicated that sustaining the budding relationship depends on the examination's outcome.

Another student placed a similar request but offered ₹500 to make his ‘offer’ exciting. “Please pass me, my love is in your hands,” the student wrote in the exam answer sheet.

A student reportedly offered other kinds of bribes to convince the evaluator. “Have tea with this ₹500, sir, and please pass me,” the answer sheet read.

“If you pass me, I will give you money,” wrote another student.

Some made an emotional appeal that continuing their education depends on the result of the exam. “If you don't pass me, my parents won't send me to college,” said yet another.

State rocked by ‘sacred thread’ row

In an unrelated parallel development, the opposition BJP has been blaming the ruling Congress party over the controversy that some students were allegedly asked to remove their ‘sacred thread’ before attending the state Common Entrance Test (CET) at Adichunchanagiri PU college exam centre in Shivamogga district. CET is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

The incident has sparked a controversy, following which the State's Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, assured action against those responsible.

Officials said a case has been registered against the officials at the CET exam centre and two home guards who allegedly asked the students to remove the sacred thread and were suspended on Saturday.

