RS Prasad slams Congress over Waqf Bill uproar, reminds them of Shah Bano case

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asserted that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was in line with the Indian Constitution and accused the Opposition of creating unnecessary uproar over it. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Bill, he said the State had the authority to intervene if Waqf land was being misused or illegally occupied, pointing out that “Waqf is not a religious body, (but) it is a statutory body.”

The former Union law minister was responding to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who criticised the Bill and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to “dilute the Constitution” and harm minority communities.

Gogoi claimed the bill was part of a broader agenda to defame and divide Indian society, particularly targeting minorities. He dismissed the government’s assertions that the bill had been thoroughly discussed in a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), pointing out that there was no clause-by-clause discussion, and no opposition amendments had been accepted. He also questioned Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s claim that the government was not interfering with religious freedoms, as per Article 25(1) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to “profess, practice, and propagate religion.”

Warning that the government’s actions were not limited to the Waqf Bill, Gogoi said, “Today, they are targeting the land of one community; tomorrow, they will target another.” He said this could lead to the further disenfranchisement of minorities.

Responding to Gogoi, Prasad said, “I was listening to the opposition’s argument, but I find it difficult to understand their logic. They say the Waqf Bill should be amended, yet also that it shouldn’t be. How can both arguments work together?”

Prasad said the amendments to the Waqf Act were in line with the Indian Constitution, particularly Article 15, which allows the government to enact laws for the advancement of women and their role in Waqf management. “If this Waqf Bill is being introduced to ensure the advancement of women and their role in Waqf management, how does it become unconstitutional?” Prasad said.

He also referred to Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion but allows the state to regulate matters related to public order, morality, and health. Prasad argued that if Waqf land was being misused or illegally occupied, the state had the authority to intervene, pointing out that “Waqf is not a religious body, it is a statutory body.”

Prasad raised concerns about the misuse of Waqf property, questioning the lack of development on such lands. “How many schools have been built on Waqf property? How many hospitals, skill centers, and orphanages have been established on Waqf land?” he asked, suggesting that proper regulation of Waqf land could lead to better funding and community benefits.

The BJP leader reminded the House of past controversies, such as the Shah Bano case and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the opposition of creating unnecessary uproar for political gain. “How far will this country go just for vote bank politics?” Prasad said, referring to the opposition’s criticism of the government’s actions.

Prasad said the political ramifications of such debates were significant, noting that the Congress had never secured a full majority after its handling of the Shah Bano case. “Since then, Congress has never secured a full majority. Narendra Modi won a full majority once, then again for a second time,” he said.