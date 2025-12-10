New Delhi RS debates 150 years of Vande Mataram

A heated debate unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

“Tell me the names of four RSS members who went to jail chanting Vande Mataram,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, opening what became one of the most pointed interventions of the session.

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intentionally bring up names like Sardar Vallabhai Patel as one of theirs, since, in reality, he said, “In the fight for freedom, you have no history”.

Singh warned against the misuse of national slogans, saying that in films, wrongdoers often misuse religious phrases like ‘Jai Bhavani’, and added that they will not let the country get exploited under the guise of patriotic chants.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva, in his intervention, focused on the historical aspect. “If you want to celebrate the freedom struggle, include freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu as well; we have been neglected,” he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha approached the discussion from a reflective standpoint, referencing Jawaharlal Nehru’s writings. Jha said that Nehru valued the ability to hold multiple beliefs simultaneously and emphasised the importance of peace, prosperity and justice. He questioned why, in his view, such a tradition of coexistence appeared to be weakening.

He cautioned that winning elections should not come at the expense of national cohesion. If victories create division or “a harvest of hatred,” he questioned, “What sort of Vande Mataram is this?” He suggested that political leaders should later assess how their words and actions affected society, including whether they contributed to building divisions within communities.

Jha also urged that the occasion of Vande Mataram’s anniversary should not be used for political advantage but kept focused on its historical significance. He added that figures like Nehru continue to be frequently referenced in political debates.

The RJD MP also noted that “The people of the BJP should thank Nehru. He is used as a political life jacket. Nehru is a political life jacket.”

The Rajya Sabha convened on December 9, 2025, for a special discussion commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, a day after the debate began in the Lower House.

The discussion, opened by Amit Shah, was part of a 10-hour parliamentary exercise marking the historical and cultural significance of the song. Participants from across parties used the occasion to reflect on the song’s role in the freedom struggle, its legacy, and its relevance in contemporary India.