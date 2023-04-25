RSS after Pakistani-Canadian author Tarek Fatah's death: ‘…his courage and conviction’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS on Monday condoled the demise of Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah and said his significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered.

Tarek Fatah was scheduled to speak at Ryerson University in Toronto .(File Photo)

The Pakistani-Canadian columnist passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. Fatah's daughter Natasha Fatah, a journalist herself, broke the news.

In a message posted on Twitter, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said Fatah was an eminent thinker, author and commentator.

"His significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered. He remained committed to his principles and beliefs throughout his life and was respected for his courage and conviction,” Dattatreya said.

"My thoughts go with his family, friends, and admirers who will be hugely missing him,” Hosabale said. He added, “I express my deepest condolences on his passing away and pray for the 'sadgati' of the departed soul."

Natasha said her father always stood for “a collective Balochistan, a collective Kurdistan, a free Iran and for beautiful earth”.

She said the revered commentator and columnist, always spoke for what he believed was right.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

A “great friend of India”, Tarek Fatah passed away in Toronto at the age of 73. He authored several books and was a lifelong and vocal advocate for Baloch human rights. He was a fierce critic of the cross-border terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

