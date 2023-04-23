India governing its religious duties, don’t want to be like US, Russia: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India believes in serving its religious duties and does not want to be an authoritative nation like the US, Russia or China. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

“India believes in serving others and this tradition has been followed since the Vedas. Our country is developing to be a righteous nation and governing its religious duties as it paves its way to being a developed nation,” he said during his address at the Ved Sanskrit Gyan Gaurav Samaroh on Sunday.

He said that the developed nations exercise their power over other countries like when the Soviet was in power, it was overthrown by the US. Now China is positioning itself to overpower the US, whereas, the US and Russia are using Ukraine as a pawn, Bhagwat added. He said that India has always supported other nations in need of help irrespective of its relation with the country.

“India just wants to help Ukraine. This is our nation,” said the RSS chief.

Praising India’s foreign policy, Bhagwat said that earlier India could not take its stand in this manner. Citing the example of how India helped Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, Bhagwat said, “Sri Lanka used to always side with China or Pakistan and always kept India away from their internal affairs but when it was in danger, only India came to its rescue as we will never take advantage of any country’s situation.”

He said India is now moving forward with its religious belief and the country fighting for religion will not take advantage of any other country.

Issuing cryptic a statement over the advancement of technology, Bhagwat said, “Science disregards religion. People fear that tomorrow Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take over the human race and we will become nonexistent. Science even considers humans as biological animals, but not religion.”