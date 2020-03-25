RSS calls off shakhas, day after PM Modi’s message on social distancing over Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:09 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that volunteers of the Sangh should ensure that government’s call for maintaining social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 is adhered to.

In his address to the cadre, Bhagwat said, “In these unprecedented times, when the whole world is grappling with a problem, volunteers must ensure that they do not break the protocols announced by the government.”

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, Bhagwat said that India is also fighting the war with other countries and the Sangh volunteers have the duty to contribute to the steps being taken to fight Sars-CoV-2 virus from spreading.

“We have to continue our work, but also stick to rules. In the past, shakhas were closed for two years, but work went on. The 21-day lockdown has to be adhered to and our work can go on,” he said.

In the wake of the pandemic, the RSS has called off its shakhas or daily units where volunteers congregate for prayers and other activities.

Bhagwat suggested that prayers can be held in smaller groups of 5-7 or within families. “In such unprecedented times, we can do this. We will adhere to the steps being taken by the administration in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

The RSS chief in his address also said that with the permission of the government and the administration, Sangh’s volunteers are already helping in relief work.

“It may be possible that we will be required to scale up our efforts; whatever is required wherever, will be done keeping in with the rules,” he said.

Sangh volunteers in several districts have begun helping in distributing masks, cleaning up hospitals and distributing food to those in need.

“Medicines and other essentials are there, but to break the chain of spread we need to make social distancing a success. It is the responsibility of society, it is the duty of the Sangh to stick to discipline and we have to follow this as well,” Bhagwat said.