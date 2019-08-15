RSS chief hails Prime Minister for J-K move

india

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday showered praise on the Narendra Modi government for revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-standing demand of the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The abrogation of Article 370 is one of the three core issues of the RSS, with the other two being the Uniform Civil Code and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day, Bhagwat said, “Modi hai to mumkin hai” [Modi makes it possible], playing off the punch-line of the BJP’s election campaign.

The RSS chief said the special status to Jammu and Kashmir could be revoked because all of society showed determination.

“The Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again,” he added.

Bhagwat said people in Jammu and Kashmir can live peacefully and like normal citizens of the country. “The people in Jammu and Kashmir will now have equal opportunities like any other citizen in elsewhere. This has happened because of the strong will power and determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Last week, the Centre stripped the Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, and also bifurcated the state into two union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag at the Sangh’s headquarters located in Mahal area in Nagpur.

“The country is moving forward to realise the dream of the nation’s great men. The hopes of common people will be fulfilled and India will scale new heights,” Joshi said.

