RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, chief imam meet, discuss ways to promote communal unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation on Thursday. The meeting is part of the RSS’s ongoing outreach towards representatives of other communities and faiths.

According to an RSS functionary, the meeting that was held at a mosque in the national Capital is part of the Sangh’s efforts to connect with people from a cross section of society.

The HT reported on Tuesday that at a meeting with representatives of Muslim community, the Sangh chief underlined that for India to move ahead, there needs to be amity between different communities and faiths.

Five eminent Muslims, including the former LG of Delhi, Najeeb Jung And former election commissioner SY Quraishi met Bhagwat with the proposal to work on a strategy to work for amity and communal harmony.

A meeting with representatives of other faiths has been proposed and the two sides have agreed to find areas of disagreement that need attention.

A person privy to the meeting that was held three weeks ago said while the five representatives side objected to Muslims being called Pakistani and terrorists, RSS leaders pointed out that Hindus find it objectionable to be referred to as Kafir or non-believers.

One of the members present at the meeting told HT that a strategy to end conflict and resolve issues that have been simmering for years is being planned.

He said this is being done to ensure that communal harmony and internal security are not compromised.

“RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It’s part of continuous general “Samvad“ process,” said Sunil Ambekar, Sangh’s Prachar Pramukh.

