‘RSS working to make India…’: Mohan Bhagwat on ‘serving society’

Published on Aug 21, 2022 07:00 PM IST

The RSS chief said many personalities from different sections of the society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but “it took time for us to flourish as one society”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the sangh is working to awaken and unify the society so that the country can emerge as a “model society” for the entire world.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS Delhi unit, Bhagwat said people should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual. The event was organised on the various welfare activities carried out by its workers, news agency PTI reported.

"Sangh is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organised as a single entity...so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief added that many personalities from different sections of the society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but “it took time for us to flourish as one society”.

Bhagwat said it is the basic nature and DNA of Indians that they think like society and not individuals and we need to further encourage them.

Recently, Bhagwat said barring biological differences, men and women are equal in every respect and have equal potential and capabilities.

Speaking at a book release function sponsored by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women’s wing of the Sangh Parivar, in Nagpur on Wednesday, Bhagwat said women are regarded as ‘jagat janani’ (mother of the universe), but at home they are treated as “slaves”. Empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in society, he said.

He said “men don’t need to attempt to uplift women because they are more capable than men, and that’s why they don’t need any guidance. It is beyond the reach of men to guide them. So, let them choose their path”.

(With inputs from PTI)

    HT News Desk

mohan bhagwat rss
