Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since ethnic violence broke out in 2023

PTI |
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 11:35 am IST

During his three-day stay, beginning Nov 20, Mohan Bhagwat will interact with citizens, entrepreneurs, and representatives of the tribal community.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on November 20 for the first time since ethnic violence broke out two years ago, a functionary of the organisation said on Wednesday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat(PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat(PTI)

During his three-day stay, Bhagwat will interact with citizens, entrepreneurs, and representatives of the tribal community, RSS state general secretary Tarunkumar Sharma told PTI.

"Our Sarsanghchalak's visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He is arriving from Guwahati on November 20 and will leave on November 22," he said.

This will be Bhagwat's first visit since the violence broke out two years ago, another RSS functionary said, adding that he had last visited the state in 2022.

As part of his itinerary, separate interactive sessions will be held with prominent citizens, Janajati (tribal) community representatives, and youth leaders, Sharma said.

"On the day of his arrival, he will be meeting with entrepreneurs and eminent individuals at a programme at Konjeng Leikai in Imphal. On November 21, Bhagwat will meet and interact with tribal leaders from the Manipur hills," he said.

Asked if the RSS chief will be visiting relief camps, where internally displaced people have been staying for the last two years, he said, "This is not in the schedule as of now. The visit is mostly an internal part of the organisation."

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since ethnic violence broke out in 2023
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On