RSS decision-making body to hold annual meet in Bengaluru

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet on March 19 and 20 in Bengaluru.

The annual meeting, which will have in attendance the RSS brass and leaders of its 40-plus affiliates including the Bharatiya Janata Party president, was cancelled last year on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was also scheduled to take place in Bengaluru.

This year’s meeting was supposed to be held in Nagpur as every third year the meeting is held at the headquarters of the Sangh. However, a decision has been taken to hold the meeting in Bengaluru.

Elections to nominate new officer bearers are also conducted every third year. There is speculation that there could be changes in the roles of a few top functionaries at the ABPS this year.