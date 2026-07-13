RSS expresses grief over Ram Mandir donation theft, says probe to soon reach ‘decisive turn’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday expresses grief over the alleged irregularities in the counting of donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and voiced confidence that the ongoing investigation into the case would soon reach a “decisive turn”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the meeting in Belagavi on Sunday. (X/@RSSorg)

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The organisation also urged the temple trust to prevent any recurrence that could weaken the devotees’ faith.

The issue emerged in the concluding resolution of the three day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, which brought together RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and 226 pracharaks and senior functionaries from across the country in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The alleged irregularities relate to claims that crores of rupees from cash and other offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya were embezzled. The allegations came to light on June 7 at the temple which was inaugurated in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the SIT, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the SIT, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government. {{/usCountry}}

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Eight people associated with the temple’s donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing.

In its statement, the RSS said delegates viewed the episode as one that required both accountability and safeguards to preserve public confidence in the temple’s administration.

“Everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn. It was expected of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts towards the Ram Mandir.”

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Talking to reporters after the meeting, RSS All India Convenor for Communications Sunil Ambekar said the Ayodhya issue received detailed attention during the three day discussion.

“The deliberations were in detail. Most speakers expressed confidence in the special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police. They felt that it would lead to clear results soon. The investigation was taken up after a request by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. It was also decided to conduct the activities of the temple in such a way as not to disturb the faith of the devotees,” he said.

Ambekar said the meeting, held at Sant Meera School in Angol, was attended by regional convenors from every state, office bearers, executive members and heads of all 42 organisations affiliated with the RSS. Bhagwat, Hosabale and other senior leaders addressed several sessions.

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Beyond the Ayodhya issue, the organisation also reviewed its training activities and centenary year programmes.