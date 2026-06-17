...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

RSS office in Ranchi attacked as CCTV footage shows two men throwing ‘petrol bombs’, police begins probe

Snigdha Ranjan, head of the RSS's media coordination in Ranchi, alleged that petrol bombs were thrown at the premises.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 03:52 pm IST
Written by HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi was targeted with alleged petrol bomb on Wednesday. A CCTV footage, circulated online, shows two men throwing suspected petrol bombs at the RSS office around midnight in Nivaranpur under the Chutia police station area.

Two men were spotted allegedly throwing petrol bombs at RSS office in Ranchi. (ANI Video Screenshot)

Snigdha Ranjan, head of the RSS's media coordination in Ranchi, alleged that petrol bombs were thrown at the premises.

Police, however, said the exact nature of the objects used would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

Also Read | 'Hindu Dharma not registered': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Priyank Kharge's open letter

"Parts of two glass bottles were recovered from the spot. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to ascertain the contents of the bottles," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan told PTI.

"Two people threw petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi. It shows the kind of law-and-order situation prevailing in Jharkhand under the JMM-Congress government," he said in a video statement.

He alleged that the attack appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy and referred to "hostile" remarks made against the RSS by certain people in recent times.

"But we have also seen what appears to be a conspiracy, and the targeting of the RSS seems to be part of a bigger plan. We have seen the kind of vitriolic statements being made against the RSS by certain people recently, and then this attack happens," Poonawalla said.

 
rss ranchi attack
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / RSS office in Ranchi attacked as CCTV footage shows two men throwing ‘petrol bombs’, police begins probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.