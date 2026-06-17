RSS office in Ranchi attacked as CCTV footage shows two men throwing ‘petrol bombs’, police begins probe

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi was targeted with alleged petrol bomb on Wednesday. A CCTV footage, circulated online, shows two men throwing suspected petrol bombs at the RSS office around midnight in Nivaranpur under the Chutia police station area.

Two men were spotted allegedly throwing petrol bombs at RSS office in Ranchi. (ANI Video Screenshot)

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Snigdha Ranjan, head of the RSS's media coordination in Ranchi, alleged that petrol bombs were thrown at the premises.

Police, however, said the exact nature of the objects used would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

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"Parts of two glass bottles were recovered from the spot. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to ascertain the contents of the bottles," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked whether the bottles contained petrol, he said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the forensic examination is completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked whether the bottles contained petrol, he said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the forensic examination is completed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident," he added. BJP slams JMM, Congress over rising attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident," he added. BJP slams JMM, Congress over rising attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union minister Sanjay Seth described the incident as a "serious conspiracy" aimed at disturbing peace in the state capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister Sanjay Seth described the incident as a "serious conspiracy" aimed at disturbing peace in the state capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "What was the purpose of hurling petrol bombs? It was to trigger a fire, as petrol is highly inflammable. There appears to have been a conspiracy to create unrest in Ranchi," Seth told PTI Videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What was the purpose of hurling petrol bombs? It was to trigger a fire, as petrol is highly inflammable. There appears to have been a conspiracy to create unrest in Ranchi," Seth told PTI Videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reiterated Seth's remarks that the incident appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and called for a thorough investigation to identify those behind it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reiterated Seth's remarks that the incident appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and called for a thorough investigation to identify those behind it. {{/usCountry}}

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"Two people threw petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi. It shows the kind of law-and-order situation prevailing in Jharkhand under the JMM-Congress government," he said in a video statement.

He alleged that the attack appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy and referred to "hostile" remarks made against the RSS by certain people in recent times.

"But we have also seen what appears to be a conspiracy, and the targeting of the RSS seems to be part of a bigger plan. We have seen the kind of vitriolic statements being made against the RSS by certain people recently, and then this attack happens," Poonawalla said.

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