Home / India News / RSS reason why India not becoming another Pakistan: Karnataka minister
india news

RSS reason why India not becoming another Pakistan: Karnataka minister

Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan(ANI)
Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan(ANI)
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the reason why India is not becoming another Pakistan, news agency ANI reported him saying. "The RSS is the patriot organisation that is safeguarding the country. India is safe under the RSS. Indian people nowhere need to be scared for any country or forces," he further said.

His remarks came in response to the comments made by Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had alleged that the RSS-trained 4,000 civil servants in the country are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

Chauhan then went on to take a jibe at the JDS, saying everybody knows how the party ran the country and its contribution. "JDS and Kumarswamy must understand that they don't have any credibility to speak about RSS," he added.

Previously, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that "BJP are "Talibanis" and claimed that it's actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka. He was speaking at an event held to distribute ration kits to poor families that lost someone due to Covid-19 in Bengaluru.

"BJP has a factory of lies with them, they only produce and market lies. We can relate it to Goebbels theory that was under Hitler rule. Hitler had a Minister called Goebbels (Paul Joseph Goebbels) for spreading false propaganda," PTI had reported him saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out