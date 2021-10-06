RSS reason why India not becoming another Pakistan: Karnataka minister

Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the reason why India is not becoming another Pakistan, news agency ANI reported him saying. "The RSS is the patriot organisation that is safeguarding the country. India is safe under the RSS. Indian people nowhere need to be scared for any country or forces," he further said.

His remarks came in response to the comments made by Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had alleged that the RSS-trained 4,000 civil servants in the country are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

Chauhan then went on to take a jibe at the JDS, saying everybody knows how the party ran the country and its contribution. "JDS and Kumarswamy must understand that they don't have any credibility to speak about RSS," he added.

Previously, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that "BJP are "Talibanis" and claimed that it's actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka. He was speaking at an event held to distribute ration kits to poor families that lost someone due to Covid-19 in Bengaluru.

"BJP has a factory of lies with them, they only produce and market lies. We can relate it to Goebbels theory that was under Hitler rule. Hitler had a Minister called Goebbels (Paul Joseph Goebbels) for spreading false propaganda," PTI had reported him saying.