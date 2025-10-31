RSS three day All-India all India executive board meeting begins

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day all-India executive meeting began in Kachnar city of Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The meeting was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale. (PTI)

The discussion on the first day revolved around holding more than one lakh Hindu conferences across the country, news agency PTI quoted a functionary as saying.

RSS co-media incharge Narendra Kumar said, “A total of 407 workers will attend this meeting, including all six Joint Sarkaryavahs of the RSS -Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, and Atul Limaye, as well as All-India Executive Committee members, Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, Pracharaks, and invited workers from all 11 regions and 46 provinces.”

“It will be a closed meeting where internal discussions will be held on SIR, preparations for the door-to-door campaign of RSS, Hindu conference, harmony meeting, major public seminars to be held during the centenary year, review of Vijayadashami celebrations and other important topics,” he added.

The programs will be discussed at the meeting to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and the 150th anniversary of the composition of ‘Vande Mataram’.

On Thursday, tributes were paid to recent social figures who have passed away, including former chief director of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Pramila Tai Medhe, senior campaigner Madhubhai Kulkarni, former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren, senior Delhi politician Vijay Malhotra, senior scientist Shri Kasturirangan, former Governor L. Ganesan, lyricist Piyush Pandey, film actors Satish Shah and Pankaj Dheer, comedian Asrani, and renowned Assamese musician Zubin Garg, as well as to those killed in the Pahalgam Hindu tourists, the Air India crash, and natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, among other parts of the country.

In the programme, Information was also provided about the service work done by volunteers, with the support of the community, during natural disasters in various parts of the country.