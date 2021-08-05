RT-PCR report in Tamil Nadu must for entry to state from Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government has made compulsory a negative RT-PCR test report and a Covid-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate for people coming from Kerala in order to prevent the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from spreading in the state. The rule has become effective from Wednesday.

Kerala has been witnessing a resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the southern state reported 22,414 fresh cases of the disease and 108 related deaths. The test positivity rate stands at 11.37 per cent.

Amid the huge number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a rider for inter-state travellers issued earlier by the health and family welfare department, reports news agency PTI.

It made compulsory the negative Covid test (RT-PCR) report and vaccination certificate for travellers from Kerala. All passengers entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala via air, sea, rail and road should carry a negative test report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

Communicating to all the secretaries of the government departments and Greater Chennai corporation, the principal secretary to government, health and family welfare, Dr J Radhakrishnan said that this clause (of making both testing and vaccination certificate mandatory) was added following a request from the director of public health and preventive medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a dip in the coronavirus cases since Monday with the state recording less than 2,000 fresh cases. There were 1,949 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.