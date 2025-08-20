Ruckus at Ahmedabad school after Class 8 student stabbed to death by senior

A Class 8 student, who was stabbed by a Class 10 student outside a school in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra area, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. People, including the boy’s relatives, raise an uproar at the school in Ahmedabad.(Videograb)

The incident took place on Tuesday after a minor scuffle between students escalated, with the accused stabbing the victim.

Severely injured, the boy managed to make his way back to the school compound. A security guard spotted him and alerted authorities, who rushed him to the hospital in Maninagar, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Following a complaint lodged by his mother, police registered a case against the attacker for attempted murder, the report added.

Following the student’s death, members of the Sindhi community gathered in large numbers at the private school to protest, leading to ruckus. Outside the school, crowds of angry people clashed with the police.

Family members and protesters also vandalised the school premises, PTI reported.

On the death of a student following a stabbing by another, DCP Crime Branch Sharad Singhal told news agency ANI, “Two students entered into a quarrel yesterday. One of them stabbed the other; he died. People protested outside the school and vandalised the premises. The situation is stable right now. The antim yatra of the child will happen this evening. Police will be present there too.”

A parent alleged that the school has been ignoring repeated complaints of misconduct, including boys using abusive language, making obscene gestures, molesting girls, carrying knives and phones, and even watching porn in the computer room.

The administration allegedly dismisses such cases by calling parents, taking written apologies, and letting students off without strict action.

“Two of my daughters study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus,” Poonam a parent told ANI.

“Knives and mobile phones are found in bags. A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing?...I told the Administration to take action but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go,” she added.