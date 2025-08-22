Ruckus at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta event in Gandhi Nagar, police steps in

Delhi Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar, according to ANI. A Delhi Police constable is seen dispersing the ruckus at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city.(ANI)

This was the chief minister's first public appearance since the attack on her a couple of days ago. She attended an event called ‘Vastrika’ in Gandhi Nagar, the garment hub of New Delhi.

"A very large number of people live on this side of the Yamuna in Delhi and are waiting for Mother Yamuna to be cleaned... Mother Yamuna will start appearing better and more beautiful with time,” Gupta told the gathering.

“There will be water lines and sewer lines all across the Yamunapar. Wherever there is no water pipeline, water pipelines will be laid there. Wherever there is a problem of parking, multiple parking lots will be built. Wherever there is no toilet, toilets will be built there.

“I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you…”

"...I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you..."

The chief minister is scheduled to attend the grand finale of ‘Ideathon’, an event organised by the state industries department, at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri at 4:00 pm today.

On Wednesday (20 August 2025), Gupta was attacked by Rajeshbhai Khimji, a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ session at her camp office. The accused was arrested, and a case under various charges—including attempt to murder—was registered against him. Gupta stayed put at her official residence in Civil Lines since then.

The chief minister is likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat today, PTI reported.