Proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council were stalled on Tuesdayas the members of the YSR Congress party demanding a thorough discussion on the supply of ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)allegedly by Heritage Foods, owned by the family of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, through a Maharashtra-based dairy firm. Ruckus in Andhra upper house over TTD controversy

The YSRCP members, led by the leader of opposition in the legislative council Botsa Satyanarayana, issued a notice for an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the matter. However, soon after the session commenced, council chairman Koyye Moshe Raju rejected the notice.

Satyanarayana alleged that Heritage Foods had been supplying ghee to the TTD during the Naidu regime under the guise of Indapur Dairy, based in Gokhali in Maharashtra. He demanded a discussion on the issue in the legislative council. “Chandrababu Naidu conspired to benefit his family-owned Heritage Foods by securing TTD ghee contracts through Indapur Dairy,”he said.

Meanwhile, the state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathi strongly criticised their conduct. He accused the opposition party of staging “drama” in the House to divert attention from the alleged irregularities related to adulterated laddus and ghee during the YSRCP’s tenure.

The minister asserted that Heritage Foods had no connection with the ghee supply to the TTD by Indapur Dairy and said neither the government nor the public had suffered any loss due to the company. He alleged that YSRCP leaders were attempting to escape accountability for the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue by raising unrelated allegations.

Heritage Foods Limited had already clarified that it had no connections whatsoever with the ghee supply by Indapur Dairy.