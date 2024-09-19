Rudrapur: 6-meter-long iron pole found on railway tracks

A six-meter-long iron pole was found on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur city, the railways said in a statement on Thursday. The driver of the train spotted the poll and cleared the track. The Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole, said the railways. (ANI)

The incident came amid a spate of attempts to derail trains.

"On 18.09.24 at 22.18 hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole on the track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City at km 43/10-11. Driver stopped the train, cleared the track and then started the train safely," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Earlier this month, an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was detected in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. Miscreants had placed two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The train hit the cement blocks but nothing untoward took place.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official had said. The incident took place between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Before that, a similar attempt was made to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

The driver of the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express spotted the cylinders and halted the train after hitting an LPG cylinder.

4-5 grams of explosive powder was also placed on the tracks to derail the train.

The police and other central agencies are probing the incidents.

With inputs from ANI, PTI