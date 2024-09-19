Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rudrapur: 6-meter-long iron pole found on railway tracks

ByHT News Desk
Sep 19, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Earlier this month, an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was detected in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

A six-meter-long iron pole was found on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur city, the railways said in a statement on Thursday. The driver of the train spotted the poll and cleared the track.

The Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole, said the railways. (ANI)
The Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole, said the railways. (ANI)

The incident came amid a spate of attempts to derail trains.

"On 18.09.24 at 22.18 hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole on the track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City at km 43/10-11. Driver stopped the train, cleared the track and then started the train safely," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Earlier this month, an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was detected in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. Miscreants had placed two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The train hit the cement blocks but nothing untoward took place.

Also read: Kanpur-like attempt to derail train in Rajasthan's Ajmer, cement blocks kept on rail tracks

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official had said. The incident took place between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Also read: Sabotage probe on as Kalindi Express rams LPG cylinder on track in Kanpur

Before that, a similar attempt was made to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

The driver of the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express spotted the cylinders and halted the train after hitting an LPG cylinder.

Also read: Sabarmati Express train derails | ‘Foreign object’ found on track, police probe foul play: What we know so far

4-5 grams of explosive powder was also placed on the tracks to derail the train.

The police and other central agencies are probing the incidents.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On