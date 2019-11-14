e-paper
‘Ruling is a milestone’: Subhash Chandra Agarwal, RTI activist and the man who led the battle

On Wednesday, the apex court upheld the Delhi High Court’s 2010 verdict and said that CJI is a public authority and falls within the ambit of RTI.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India- November 13, 2019: A view of the Suprme Court after it announced its verdict on former Karnataka Speaker's order disqualifying 17 MLAs, in New Delhi, India on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Disqualified Karnataka MLAs on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing them to contest the December 5 by-elections in the state. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India- November 13, 2019: A view of the Suprme Court after it announced its verdict on former Karnataka Speaker's order disqualifying 17 MLAs, in New Delhi, India on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Disqualified Karnataka MLAs on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing them to contest the December 5 by-elections in the state. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Subhash Chandra Agarwal, the Right To Information activist who fought a 12-year-long battle to ensure that the highest office in judiciary is answerable to people, termed the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday a “milestone” in the fight for transparency in public offices.

On Wednesday, the apex court upheld the Delhi High Court’s 2010 verdict and said that CJI is a public authority and falls within the ambit of RTI.

“This is a landmark judgment and will prove to be a milestone in the era of transparency. The apex court has ruled against its own (office) and said that the CJI comes under the ambit of RTI. I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment,” the 69-year-old activist said.

Agarwal said a resolution passed by the apex court in 2007 had prompted him to file an RTI demanding information.

“As per the resolution, the judges had to declare their asset to the respective chief justice of the SC or High court.I had filed an RTI the Supreme Court demanding copy of the resolution and information about whether judges were declaring their assets or not. While I got a copy of the resolution, there was no information provided for my second query,” said Agarwal.

Referring to the Wednesday’s order, Agarwal said that this will go a long way in ensuring transparency in public offices.

“We have been fighting for transparency in the system. Public offices should be covered under Right to Information Act. This should set an example for government bodied which are resisting to be brought under the RTI Act,” said Agarwal.

