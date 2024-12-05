Menu Explore
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi
‘Running around in colourful clothes’: Kiren Rijiju on Opposition's Parliament protest

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demanded that a discussion on the indictment of Adani in a US court on charges of bribery and fraud must be held in Parliament

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of ‘disrupting’ parliamentary proceedings and staging ‘drama’ outside the House. 

“I am very distressed by the behaviour of the opposition parties since the beginning of the Winter Session today. When the Winter Session has begun and we have always taken decisions on important subjects like bills and discussion on the Constitution in the Business Advisory Committee, why is there protest by the Congress Party and their allies?” Rijiju was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Why are they disrupting the proceedings of the House and creating drama outside the Parliament House by running around? Is this the way to run the House?" the minister added.

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament(Sansad TV)
Accusing the opposition members of “running around the Parliament House wearing colourful clothes,” Rijiju said," Today some of our MPs raised a very important issue. And these people are talking about some other issues which have nothing to do with the Government of India and they are running around the Parliament premises raising issues...I am very upset with opposition parties."

Opposition's ‘Modi Adani Ek Hai’ protest


Earlier in the day, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties staged protest on the parliament premises by wearing black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai" on them.

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot get an investigation done against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani as it would amount to getting a probe done against himself."

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani on US indictment: ‘Every attack makes us stronger’

Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and lawmakers of several other opposition parties like RJD and the Left participated in the protest.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demanded that a discussion on the indictment of Adani in a US court on charges of bribery and fraud must take place in Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak in the House on the issue.

The TMC has stayed away from the protests against Adani.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
