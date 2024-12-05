With 'Modi-Adani ek hain' jackets on, Oppn holds unique protest in Parliament; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi join in

In a unique style of protest over the Adani indictment issue, Congress MPs on Thursday staged a demonstration in Parliament wearing jackets with the slogan 'Modi Adani ek hain [Modi and Adani are one]'' written on them. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi at a protest of opposition MPs during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (PTI)

The Opposition has been calling for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, who along with his nephew has been indicted by US prosecutors on bribery fraud charges.

Wearing black half jackets with the Modi-Adani slogan written at the back of those, Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his MP sister Priyanka Gandhi, posed for their symbolic protest at Parliament complex on Thursday.

"...Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.

Oppn's JPC probe demand

On Wednesday as well, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises over the Adani indictment issue and called for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties, among others, raised slogans in favour of their demand and held a banner reading "Modi-Adani are one" at Parliament's Makar Dwar. The TMC kept away from the opposition protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not part of the protest. He left for the violence-hit Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh along with a Congress delegation in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued an advisory urging the MPs not to hold protests in front of Parliament gates, saying that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

The opposition MPs held a protest at the same spot on Tuesday.

The Congress has said that Adani's indictment in a US court on bribery and fraud charges "vindicates" its demand for a JPC investigation into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Gandhi last month said Adani should be arrested. The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".