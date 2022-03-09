Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine parliamentarian; thanks PM Modi for aid

Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash on Wednesday said India must reconsider its position on Russia and punish the country for what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been doing for the last 20 years. "As far as India-Russia is concerned, you have a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership, I think that needs to be reconsidered in light of not just Ukraine but all misdeeds that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime has been doing for the last 20 years. Russia needs to be punished by India," he said in an interview with news agency ANI.

"India is one of those countries which will decide the fate of this century. As far as the Indian position on the Russian relationship is concerned, thankful for the call Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to our President. We're thankful for the humanitarian steps that India has been making," Sviatoslav Yurash said.

India has taken a cautious stance on reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it has remained in touch with both the Ukrainian and the Russian governments for the safe evacuation of the nationals who were stranded in Ukraine. PM Modi spoke to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. However, it abstained from resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov has recently said the current crisis in Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including for Russia-India relations, while at the same, India has the opportunity to bolster economic ties with Russia at this crucial time.

