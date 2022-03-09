Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine parliamentarian; thanks PM Modi for aid
india news

Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine parliamentarian; thanks PM Modi for aid

India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said. 
Ukraine's parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash has thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian aid from India. 
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash on Wednesday said India must reconsider its position on Russia and punish the country for what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been doing for the last 20 years. "As far as India-Russia is concerned, you have a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership, I think that needs to be reconsidered in light of not just Ukraine but all misdeeds that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime has been doing for the last 20 years. Russia needs to be punished by India," he said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war

"India is one of those countries which will decide the fate of this century. As far as the Indian position on the Russian relationship is concerned, thankful for the call Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to our President. We're thankful for the humanitarian steps that India has been making," Sviatoslav Yurash said.

India has taken a cautious stance on reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it has remained in touch with both the Ukrainian and the Russian governments for the safe evacuation of the nationals who were stranded in Ukraine. PM Modi spoke to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. However, it abstained from resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.

RELATED STORIES

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov has recently said the current crisis in Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including for Russia-India relations, while at the same, India has the opportunity to bolster economic ties with Russia at this crucial time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP