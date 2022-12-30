'Hercule Poirot lovers...': Russian envoy's dig at Cong's Manish Tewari over death of two Russians in Odisha

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Manish Tewari over his remark on the cremation of two Russian nationals who died in Odisha. Questioning the cremation of “two Christians”, Tewari had said, “Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Alipov responded: “We appreciate the investigation efforts by the Indian authorities into the death of two Russian nationals in Odisha. Meanwhile, it would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 24, a Russian lawmaker and industrialist Pavel Antov allegedly fell to his death from the second floor of a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada - two days after his 61-year-old friend Vlaidmir Bidenov died of a heart attack in the same hotel on December 22.

According to the Odisha police, the post-mortem report of the deceased ruled out any foul play. "The post-mortem report of the Russian businessman and lawmaker ruled out foul play. The report said the death was due to internal injuries after falling from a height. The other death was due to a heart attack," the police said, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has constituted a second team to probe the two deaths. The team - headed by a deputy superintendent of police-ranked officer, and a forensic expert - will visit Rayagada to examine witnesses and identify and collect evidence from the spot. The first team is currently stationed in Cuttack to interrogate those having links with the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON