Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India tomorrow: MEA

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to India on Thursday, the Union minister of external affairs informed.

The two-day visit from Thursday (March 31) to Friday (April 1), is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statemen, published on its website.

Lavrov is travelling to India after completing a two-day visit to China. The visit also comes as the western nations have intensified pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.