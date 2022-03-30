Home / India News / Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India tomorrow: MEA
india news

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India tomorrow: MEA

  • The two-day visit is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
File photo of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
File photo of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to India on Thursday, the Union minister of external affairs informed.

The two-day visit from Thursday (March 31) to Friday (April 1), is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statemen, published on its website.

Lavrov is travelling to India after completing a two-day visit to China. The visit also comes as the western nations have intensified pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out