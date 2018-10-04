Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India, S-400 air defence system to be key focus

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to hold the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and is expected to meet the Prime Minister shortly.

PM Modi and Putin will hold the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit scheduled to take place on Friday during which the two are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors. The key focus of which will be the $5-billion deal for the S-400 air defence system.

India and Russia are likely to sign a $2.5 billion deal for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the navy on Friday during the summit, two senior officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The new Grigorovich-class ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates will be powered by gas turbine engines to be supplied by Ukrainian firm Ukroboronprom’s Gas Turbine Research & Production Complex Zorya-Mashproekt.

The two countries will also sign a Rs 39,000-crore deal for the supply of Russian S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to India. The S-400 is capable of destroying incoming aerial targets at a range of 400km.

The two leaders are also likely to deliberate on key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 19:02 IST