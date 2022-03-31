Russia’s Lavrov arrives today amid Ukraine war

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive for a two-day official visit in India on Thursday, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry of external affairs said: “Foreign minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022.” Sergey’s trip to India comes following his two-day visit to China, which has also refused to condemn the invasion and has provided a level of diplomatic cover for an increasingly isolated Russia.

For the Russian side, the relationship with India – one of the few countries that has not publicly criticised President Vladimir Putin’s military operation against Ukraine – is seen as crucial. The Russian side appreciates the position adopted by the Indian side at forums such as the UN, people familiar with the matter said. During his visit to New Delhi, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on April 1, they added.

As reported by HT on March 29, the two sides are expected to discuss alternative payment mechanisms for defence and other deals to address the impact of crippling sanctions imposed on Russian banks and entities by the US and its allies.Besides big ticket defence deals that are underway, India is also considering a Russian offer to supply oil and other commodities at discounted rates.

