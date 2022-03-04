Russia-Ukraine crisis: Supreme Court concerned over people's anxiety

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any order regarding the petition filed on the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Chief Justice NV Ramana said the court will not pass any order by the government must "work out something". The CJI also said that he is not commenting anything about the efforts already being taken. "We appreciate that. We are also concerned about the anxiety of people," the CJI said.

“It's unfortunate that we have not learnt from past mistakes and still resort to war. We don't have much say but there is anxiety about students,” the CJI said.

"You can keep an online helpline or something parents and families should know where they are. We won’t pass orders. Please work out something," Justice Ramana said. Attorney General KK Venugopal said the government of India is as concerned as the apex court.

A total of 17,000 stranded people have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Hima Kolhi.

The Chief Justice bench was hearing two petitions on the matter of evacuation of students from Ukraine.

As the petitions were filed on Thursday, Justice Ramana asked what can possibly India's Supreme Court do in the war situation. "What will the court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?" the CJI had said. On social media, I saw some videos saying what is CJI doing! We sympathise with them," the CJI added.

