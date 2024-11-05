S Jaishankar lambasts Canada in Australia: 'Political space given to extremists'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday lambasted Canada in Australia over the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, saying the Justin Trudeau-led country has been providing "political space" to extremists. External affairs minister S Jaishankar in Australia.(PTI)

He made the remark during a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

In Canada's Brampton, pro-Khalistan elements clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

Referring to Canada's allegation on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, S Jaishankar said the country has developed a pattern of making unsubstantiated allegations.

He also touched upon India's charge that Canada has illegally placed Indian diplomats under surveillance.

"Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that...our diplomats are under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable," Jaishankar said.

"The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there," the EAM added.

S Jaishankar is visiting Australia on a four-day official trip.

S Jaishankar's Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, called the incidents "upsetting" for the Indian community.

"About the vandalism that you describe, I know that our local members expressed a very strong view about that, particularly linked to Diwali, which is a very upsetting thing for members of faith. community and the Indian community more broadly," she said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has strongly reacted to the temple incident, saying those involved in violence must be prosecuted.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday (Sunday). We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats. He asked the Canadian government to ensure justice.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi wrote on X on Monday.

