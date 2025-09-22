Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio in New York, first meeting since US tariffs hit 50%

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York. External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York..(X/SJaishankar )

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that their conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of “current concern”.

“Good to meet Secretary Rubio this morning in New York,” Jaishankar wrote on X. “Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch.”

The meeting between the two ministers comes on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

It is the first face-to-face interaction between them following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25% tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India to 50%.

Prior to this planned meeting, Rubio and Jaishankar met in Washington in January and early July, as reported by HT.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session.

He will also deliver the national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic green UNGA podium.