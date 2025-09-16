Jaishankar, Rubio could meet on UNGA sidelines

Washington : In an effort to advance the recent improvement in their ties, New Delhi and Washington are planning a high-level meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, people aware of the matter said on Sunday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar walk together at the State Department in Washington, D.C on July 1 (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The meeting is expected to take place in the last week of September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York. The people cited above explained that the meeting will continue efforts to improve relations and bridge divides between the two countries.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since tensions between India and the United States rose in July over trade tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil. Prior to this planned meeting, Rubio and Jaishankar met in Washington in January and early July.

Their upcoming meeting will occur against the backdrop of an improving relationship between New Delhi and Washington. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that the two sides would restart stalled trade talks and expressed confidence that there would be “no difficulty” in reaching a deal. Trump’s nominee for envoy to India, Sergio Gor, also stated that the Trump administration has invited commerce minister Piyush Goyal to Washington in an effort to resolve trade tensions. Gor said a deal was in the works, with a resolution expected in a few weeks.

The political atmosphere around the bilateral relationship has also improved somewhat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly welcomed efforts to improve relations. The two leaders are expected to speak in the coming months, according to an announcement by Trump.

“Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something that is unique,” Gor said last week during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

“When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment Prime Minister Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” Gor added, drawing a contrast with other global leaders who have had to bear the brunt of Trump’s ire.

As Jaishankar and Rubio plan to meet later this month, both sides are also actively discussing the question of India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Top politicians and members of the Trump administration have floated expanded sanctions on Russia, and those countries who purchase Russian energy, in recent weeks. This comes after the high-profile summit meeting between Trump and Putin last month to end the Ukraine war failed to achieve a breakthrough. On Saturday, Trump publicly pushed Nato countries and other G7 partners to stop purchases of Russian energy.

Trump also proposed a 50-100% tariff on China — which has emerged as Russia’s closest economic backer — in an effort to apply pressure on Moscow to end the Ukraine war.

Key US officials have stated that the removal of the 25% tariff on India will require New Delhi to make accommodations on its energy ties to Russia. Meanwhile, India has defended its position before Washington, explaining that its energy purchases are dictated by market forces and the need to ensure India’s energy security.