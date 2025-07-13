S Jaishankar meets top leadership of Singapore, reviews bilateral ties

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar met the top leadership of Singapore on Sunday to review bilateral ties and explore new avenues for collaboration. External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets minister for foreign affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, on Sunday. (@DrSJaishankar X)

Besides his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar also met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and deputy prime minister and trade minister Gan Kim Yong.

The two sides reviewed progress in the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable last year. This included the areas of investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on Asean, the Indo-Pacific region and global developments.

Jaishankar also met Teo Chee Hean, former senior minister and chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings. Their discussions focused on India’s transformation and opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments in India.

The visit is part of continued high-level exchanges between India and Singapore and reflects the importance New Delhi attaches to its relations with Singapore, the statement said.

From Singapore, Jaishankar travelled to China, where he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on taking forward the process of normalising bilateral relations after the four-year military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday and Tuesday.