S Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Trump coronation invite' claim: 'Spoke a falsehood'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday refuted leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's claim that he had visited the United States in December to get an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump. External affairs minister S Jaishankar and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI/SansadTV)

Jaishankar accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately spreading falsehoods about his visit to the United States in December.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad."

What Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, claimed that the foreign minister visited the United States “multiple times” to request an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trump's inauguration ceremony. Follow Parliament LIVE updates here.

“When we talk to the USA, we would not send our foreign minister multiple times to request an invitation for the Prime Minister to the coronation,” Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

"Because if we had a production system and if we were working on technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister," Gandhi added, while emphasising the need to focus on production of goods and technology in the country.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, however, objected Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi.

"Leader of Opposition cannot make such serious unsubstantial statement. This is related to the relation between two countries and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country...." Rijiju told the House.

As the uproar continued, Gandhi said: "I apologise for disturbing your peace of mind..."

Also Read | Rubio meets Jaishankar in his first bilateral; commits to deepening India ties

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar represented India at the swearing-in ceremony. Prior to that, Jaishankar made a six-day visit to the US from December 24 to December 29.

On Friday, the external affairs ministry said that India is working with the US for an “early” visit to Washington by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership.