Parliament Budget Session live: Waqf bill JPC report to be tabled today
Parliament Budget session live: After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on Saturday, the focus is now shifting to other legislative businesses in both houses during the ongoing budget session. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, will table its report in the parliament today. Pal had submitted the report to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The opposition has slammed the JPC chairperson for ‘stifling opposition voices’ while preparing the report....Read More
As per the List of Business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to also move for leave to introduce a Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a university, to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, and to declare it as an institution of national importance on Monday.
Budget session key points
- JPC report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be tabled on Monday.
- Parliament is expected to see heated exchanges as the opposition members allege ‘redaction’ of their dissent notes from the report.
- Union home minister Amit Shah will table the ‘Tribhuvan Sehkari University’ bill.
- Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2025-26.
- The budget session started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.
- Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi stirred a row by calling President Murmu a ‘poor thing’
- The session will end on April 4, 2025, in two phases.
Parliament Budget session live: Amit Shah to table bill to establish Institute of Rural Management Anand, as a University
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce a Bill in Lok Sabha today to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, as a University to be known as the “ Tribhuvan” Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance, to impart technical and management education and training in the co-operative sector.
Parliament Budget session live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to ₹1,056 Crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu".
"I urge the Government to take immediate action to release the outstanding dues and approve the revised labour budget for Tamil Nadu," reads the notice
Parliament Budget session live: Asaduddin Owaisi claims his dissent note in JPC report redacted
Apart from Hussain, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that parts of his dissent note on the JPC report were deleted. According to him, they just ‘stated facts’
"I had submitted a detailed dissent note to JPC against Waqf Bill. It is shocking that parts of my note were redacted without my knowledge. The deleted sections were not controversial, they only stated facts," he said on X.
Parliament Budget session live: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain claims his dissent note was "redacted" in Waqf Bill report
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has alleged that parts of his dissent note on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were redacted without his consent.
Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Hussain expressed strong disapproval over what he described as an attempt to suppress Opposition voices.
"As a Member of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, I had submitted a detailed dissent note opposing the Bill. Shockingly, parts of my dissent note have been redacted without my knowledge! The Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was already reduced to a farce, but now they've stooped even lower--censoring dissenting voices of Opposition MPs! What are they so scared of? Why this attempt to silence us?" Hussain wrote.
Parliament Budget session live: Who will table the JPC report on Waqf bill?
According to the List of Business, Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, will present the report (Hindi and English versions) of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
They will also lay on the table the record of evidence given before the Joint Committee.
The Jagdambika Pal-led Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will on Monday be tabled in Parliament.