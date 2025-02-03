Parliament Budget Session live: Waqf bill JPC report to be tabled today

Feb 3, 2025 9:20 AM IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to ₹1,056 Crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu".

"I urge the Government to take immediate action to release the outstanding dues and approve the revised labour budget for Tamil Nadu," reads the notice