'BJP has hijacked it': Mehbooba Mufti on G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP government over the G20 summit which will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24. Mufti said, “G20 is an event for the country but BJP has hijacked it, they have even replaced the logo with Lotus, the logo should have been something related to the country, not a party...it is the SAARC that will establish the leadership of our country within this region...why not have a SAARC summit and address our problem...”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

In November last year, the government at the centre unveiled the logo for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. The logo also had a lotus flower in it.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress broke into a war of words over the use of the lotus flower in the logo at that time. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP’s election symbol has become [the] official logo for India’s presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!”

Responding to him union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Congress leaders should carefully listen to #PMModi Ji on why Lotus is part of #G20Logo. It symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith & thought — a symbol of hope in such tough times. Lord Buddha’s message for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions in the face of violence.”

The G20 meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24. The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened security along the International Border ahead of the meeting. The special water wing of BSF has also increased its patrolling along the Chenab River.