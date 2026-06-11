The faces behind the TMC revolt - and why Mamata Banerjee should worry

Political rebellions are rarely about numbers in the beginning. They are about signals.

Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sukhendu Ray are among the leaders who have expressed displeasure with the TMC leadership.

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For Mamata Banerjee, the most troubling aspect of the unrest within the Trinamool Congress is not the exact size of the dissident camp. It is the profile of those who have chosen to break ranks.

The names being associated with the rebellion come from vastly different corners of the party - a veteran parliamentarian who has stood by the leadership for years, a youth icon nurtured by the organisation, a celebrity recruit who delivered one of the party's biggest electoral victories in 2024, and a nationally recognised political heavyweight brought in to expand the TMC's footprint beyond Bengal.

Taken together, they suggest that the dissatisfaction is neither ideological nor generational. It cuts across the party's internal factions.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray: The insider who walked away

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{{^usCountry}} Every political revolt needs a trigger. In the TMC's case, that role has been played by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every political revolt needs a trigger. In the TMC's case, that role has been played by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike many rebels who emerge from the fringes of power, Ray belonged to the establishment. A Rajya Sabha MP, lawyer and one of the party's most articulate parliamentary voices, he was considered part of the leadership's trusted inner circle. For years, he defended the party through controversies and crises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike many rebels who emerge from the fringes of power, Ray belonged to the establishment. A Rajya Sabha MP, lawyer and one of the party's most articulate parliamentary voices, he was considered part of the leadership's trusted inner circle. For years, he defended the party through controversies and crises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His resignation therefore carried significance beyond the loss of a single MP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His resignation therefore carried significance beyond the loss of a single MP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Bengal politics, defections from the Trinamool are not uncommon. What made Ray's exit different was that it came from a leader who had little to gain from rebellion and much to lose. His criticism lent credibility to murmurs growing since the election loss to BJP that had until then been dismissed as isolated grumbling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bengal politics, defections from the Trinamool are not uncommon. What made Ray's exit different was that it came from a leader who had little to gain from rebellion and much to lose. His criticism lent credibility to murmurs growing since the election loss to BJP that had until then been dismissed as isolated grumbling. {{/usCountry}}

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Veterans rarely jump first unless they believe others are willing to follow.

Saayoni Ghosh: The rebellion reaches the next generation

Saayoni Ghosh represents the generation that was supposed to define the future of the Trinamool Congress. Brought into politics from the entertainment industry, she rose rapidly through the ranks and eventually became the face of the Trinamool Youth Congress.

Her rise was often seen as part of the party's attempt to project a younger leadership structure around Abhishek Banerjee.

Her raising her voice too punctures the argument that the unrest is merely a clash between an ageing old guard and a younger leadership cohort.

Yusuf Pathan: The symbol of TMC's national ambitions

Yusuf Pathan entered politics carrying little political baggage but immense public visibility. His victory from Baharampur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election was one of the Trinamool's most celebrated wins. By defeating Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Pathan demonstrated the party's ability to use celebrity appeal and social coalitions to redraw political equations in districts once considered difficult terrain.

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His importance extends beyond parliamentary arithmetic.

Pathan represented the Trinamool's attempt to craft a national image that reached beyond Bengal's traditional political class. He was part of a broader strategy to bring recognisable faces into electoral politics and make the party appear more expansive and aspirational.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar: The organisational loyalist with grassroots heft

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar represents the Trinamool's traditional organisational backbone. A physician by profession and a multiple-term MP from Barasat, Dastidar is among the party's most experienced parliamentarians.

Unlike many of the newer faces in the TMC, her political career has been built through years of constituency work and close engagement with the party organisation in North 24 Parganas, one of the Trinamool's most important political strongholds.

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Her significance lies not in television visibility but in organisational influence. Leaders such as Dastidar are deeply embedded in district-level networks that have sustained the Trinamool's electoral machine over the years.

For Mamata Banerjee, retaining the confidence of leaders like Dastidar is critical because they serve as the bridge between the state leadership and the party's grassroots workers.

Dev: The star campaigner who became a political asset

One of Bengal's biggest film stars, the Ghatal MP has spent more than a decade in electoral politics and gradually transformed himself from a celebrity candidate into a serious political figure. Unlike many actors who enter politics for symbolic value, Dev built a reputation for maintaining a strong constituency presence while remaining one of the party's most recognisable public faces.

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His importance to the Trinamool extends well beyond his parliamentary seat.

For years, Dev has been one of the party's most effective campaigners, particularly among younger voters and urban middle-class audiences. He embodies the softer, aspirational image that the Trinamool has often sought to project alongside its combative political style.

What makes his reported association with the dissident bloc noteworthy is that Dev has generally maintained a careful distance from internal factional battles. He has rarely been identified with either the old guard or emerging power centres within the party.

Shatrughan Sinha: The national face with symbolic value

Among the names linked to the dissident camp, none carries more symbolic weight outside Bengal than Shatrughan Sinha.

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A former BJP leader, former Union minister and one of Indian politics' most recognisable public figures, Sinha was recruited by the Trinamool as part of Mamata Banerjee's efforts to position herself as a national opposition leader.

His value to the party has never been measured merely in votes. It lies in visibility. For a regional party seeking national relevance, figures like Sinha help create political bandwidth far beyond state boundaries. Their presence signals ambition.

Also read - Congress merger buzz, heavy-weight rebel camp, MPs abandoning Mamata: What's happening in TMC

Here's a full list of dissenting TMC leaders

Lok Sabha MPs

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Shatrughan Sinha

Yusuf Pathan

Saayoni Ghosh

Dev (Deepak Adhikari)

Arup Chakraborty

Bapi Haldar

Jagadish Basunia

Prasun Banerjee

Sharmila Sarkar

Partha Bhowmick

Asit Mal

Mitali Bag

Shatabdi Roy

Rajya Sabha MPs who have resigned

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

Sushmita Dev

Prakash Chik Baraik

What the rebellion reveals

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The emerging picture is striking.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray represents the institutional core of the party. Saayoni Ghosh represents its future leadership. Yusuf Pathan embodies its newer social and electoral experiments. Shatrughan Sinha reflects its national ambitions.

These leaders share little in common politically or socially. Yet their names are appearing in the same conversation.

That is what makes the current turbulence different from previous bouts of dissent within the Trinamool Congress.

For nearly three decades, Mamata Banerjee's greatest political strength has been her ability to keep disparate interests united under a single umbrella. The present revolt suggests that strains are beginning to appear across multiple layers of that coalition at the same time.

Whether the rebellion ultimately fizzles out or develops into a more organised challenge remains uncertain.

But in politics, perception often matters before numbers do.

And right now, the perception confronting the Trinamool leadership is that dissatisfaction is no longer confined to a faction. It has acquired faces that the party itself helped create.

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