As TMC faces challenge from rebel faction, why is Shatrughan Sinha 'khamosh'

Weeks after a massive setback in state polls and a rift among legislators, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal is facing another rebellion by several MPs who have started cozying up with the BJP. TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha has remained silent over the ongoing rift in the party. (PTI)

The rebellion, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, became public after she wrote to Speaker Om Birla saying 20 of the total 28 TMC MPs want to be part of the BJP-led NDA.

Though Kakoli has claimed the support of 20 rebel MPs, at least 14 attended a meeting at Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav's residence in New Delhi. A photograph showed Prasun Banerjee, Anup Chakraborty, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Satabdi Roy, Kalipada Soren and Sharmila Sarkar among those present at the minister's home.

The Mamata-led camp now has the support of Kirti Azad, Mahua Moitra, Saugata Roy and other loyalists. The political fate of several others are yet to be known.

Shatrughan Sinha's silence While TMC leaders have picked and choose sides amid the ongoing rift, there is one "silence" that has left the TMC leadership puzzling— that of Bollywood veteran and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha, who originally hails from Bihar, has a similar political trajectory to that of his party colleague, Kirti Azad.

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Like Azad, Shatrughan too switched between the BJP and Congress, finally joining the Trinamool Congress. Both the leaders shifted their political base from Bihar to Delhi, thanks to Mamata's 'generosity' and a significant migrant voter base that the TMC eyes to capture.

On Tuesday, when most TMC MPs either chose to attend Mamata's meeting or that of Kakoli-Bhupendra Yadav, Sinha was nowhere to be seen.

Known for his trademark "Khamosh!" dialogue and outspoken style, Shatrughan has maintained a silence even as his party faces the biggest challenge in its two-and-a-half decade history.

"Khamosh!" (Silence!) was the Bollywood actor's trademark catchphrase during his activng peak in the 1970s and 1980s and featured in several of his hits, including Kalicharan, Kaala Patthar and Dostana.

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Though Shatrughan's name didn't surface in Kakoli's list of 20 rebels, however, he is neither seen backing Mamata's camp.

Apart from Shatrughan, a Bollywood celebrity, the TMC has two other TV stars – Saayoni Ghosh, a well-known Bengali television actor and Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev.

While Saayoni Ghosh is likely to remain within Mamata's fold, Deepak Adhikari has sided with the rebel faction.

Why support of 19+ matters? Though Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed the support of nearly 20 TMC MPs, the number will ultimately decide the fate of the rebels.

Kakoli and her rebel camp needs at least 19 MPs to switch sides without losing their Lok Sabha membership. One of the clauses of the anti-defection law rules that the MPs cannot be disqualified while leaving the party or voting against party's instructions if at least two-thirds of a party's legislators agree to merge with another party.

However, Mamata's loyalists have said that Kakoli doesn't have the required number. Bardhaman-Durgapur MP Kirti Azad said only 13 MPs — 12 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha — attended the rebel meeting.