From Mamata loyalist to rebel camp leader: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's journey

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a four-time Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Barasat constituency and a medical doctor by profession, has emerged at the centre of the biggest parliamentary revolt faced by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in recent years. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was considered part of Mamata Banerjee's inner circle. (Facebook)

The senior parliamentarian is leading a group of rebel TMC MPs who have sought recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament, putting her on a collision course with party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Doctor-turned-politician Born in Kolkata in 1959, Dastidar trained as a physician and obtained her medical degree from RG Kar Medical College. She later underwent postgraduate training in obstetric ultrasound at King's College London. Before entering national politics, she was involved in healthcare and social work initiatives in West Bengal.

Dastidar entered Parliament after winning the Barasat Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and has retained the constituency in successive elections. Over the years, she became one of TMC's most prominent women leaders and held several important parliamentary responsibilities, including serving as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha and as a member of the Panel of Chairpersons.

Once a trusted Mamata lieutenant For much of her political career, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was considered part of Mamata Banerjee's inner circle. She rose steadily through the party ranks and became one of the TMC's key voices in Parliament. Her husband, Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar, is a former TMC leader and ex-minister in the West Bengal government.

However, cracks within the party became increasingly visible after the TMC's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. Internal criticism over the party's functioning, leadership style and electoral strategy intensified, with several leaders publicly questioning the organisation's direction.

Growing differences with the leadership The fallout became public when Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from key organisational positions within the party. She cited concerns over alleged lawlessness, unemployment and corruption in West Bengal while also expressing dissatisfaction with the party's internal functioning and the treatment of women leaders.

Her differences with the leadership deepened following a public dispute involving senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee. Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging verbal abuse and misogynistic remarks by Banerjee, a development that exposed growing tensions within the party.

Leading the parliamentary rebellion Dastidar is now spearheading a breakaway group that claims the support of a large section of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Already a group of 13, the rebels plan to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements and recognition for the rebel faction. The group has indicated its willingness to support the BJP-led NDA in Parliament while arguing that its actions are driven by governance concerns and the future of West Bengal.

In public statements, Dastidar has defended the move, saying she would not bow to political pressure and arguing that conditions in West Bengal have been "getting from bad to worse". She has maintained that the rebellion is being driven by what she describes as the interests of Bengal and the nation rather than personal grievances.

Sun setting for Mamata? Unlike many recent dissidents, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is not a marginal figure within the TMC. She is a long-serving MP, former chief whip and one of the party's most recognisable women leaders.

Her role as the face of the parliamentary revolt has lent credibility to the rebel camp and transformed what might have been a minor defection after poll loss into a major challenge to Mamata Banerjee's authority.