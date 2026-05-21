Actor-politician Saayoni Ghosh reveals truth behind Kolkata flat row linked to Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Thursday claimed that a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) inspection had uncovered the “truth” behind a viral property controversy that dragged both her and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee into a political storm over alleged links to a Kolkata flat.

Saayoni Ghosh alleged that the controversy snowballed into an 'unnecessary media trial' and harassment campaign online.(Instagram/@sayanigh)

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In a fresh post on X, Saayoni Ghosh said civic officials visiting the premises at “19B 7 Tanks Lane, Kolkata 30” found that the apartment was actually owned by a different couple — Abhishek Bandhopadhaya, a private sector employee, and his wife Sayani Ghosh, a school teacher.

The TMC MP said the similarity in names had fuelled speculation and triggered what she described as a politically motivated smear campaign against her and Banerjee.

“Satyamev Jayate!” Ghosh wrote while sharing details of the inspection.

What did Saayoni Ghosh claim?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Ghosh, the couple residing at the apartment informed KMC officials that they had purchased the flat jointly around three years ago and produced valid ownership documents during the verification process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Ghosh, the couple residing at the apartment informed KMC officials that they had purchased the flat jointly around three years ago and produced valid ownership documents during the verification process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the family fully cooperated with the civic authorities and local police officials during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the family fully cooperated with the civic authorities and local police officials during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ghosh said the couple also expressed disappointment over the public attention and social media speculation that had brought them — as well as the two Trinamool politicians with similar names — under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghosh said the couple also expressed disappointment over the public attention and social media speculation that had brought them — as well as the two Trinamool politicians with similar names — under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They said it was purely coincidental,” Ghosh wrote in her X post. ‘Vendetta politics’: Saayoni Ghosh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They said it was purely coincidental,” Ghosh wrote in her X post. ‘Vendetta politics’: Saayoni Ghosh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC MP alleged that the controversy snowballed into an “unnecessary media trial” and harassment campaign online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC MP alleged that the controversy snowballed into an “unnecessary media trial” and harassment campaign online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The unnecessary media trial and subsequent harassment on social media platforms came across as a clear case of vendetta politics carried out against the two politicians,” she said, alleging that the controversy was intended to tarnish their “personal and professional image”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The unnecessary media trial and subsequent harassment on social media platforms came across as a clear case of vendetta politics carried out against the two politicians,” she said, alleging that the controversy was intended to tarnish their “personal and professional image”. {{/usCountry}}

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The post came a day after Ghosh had publicly denied claims that she jointly owned the property with Abhishek Banerjee. She had then called the allegations “fake news”, urged people to check her election affidavit and warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation.

How the row began

The controversy emerged amid a broader political confrontation over alleged unauthorised constructions linked to leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Senior BJP leaders had alleged that several TMC functionaries and leaders possessed multiple properties, with Banerjee’s name also surfacing during the political attacks.

The issue intensified after Kolkata Municipal Corporation notices related to certain properties became public, triggering speculation online about alleged links between the address and the two TMC leaders because of the matching names.

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The Trinamool Congress had earlier accused the BJP of orchestrating a “smear campaign” by unofficially circulating civic notices and pushing “fabricated” narratives through social media and sections of the media.

Saayoni was already in spotlight over death threat row

The latest controversy unfolded even as Ghosh remained in the news over an alleged death threat issued by a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Ghosh said she had received an “open death threat” after Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Pradeep Dixit allegedly announced a ₹1 crore reward for anyone who “beheads” her.

The BJP leader’s remarks were linked to a controversial 2015 social media post from Ghosh’s account that resurfaced during previous election campaigns. Ghosh has consistently maintained that her account had been hacked at the time and that the post was uploaded by hackers.

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