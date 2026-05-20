‘Completely false, fabricated’: TMC responds to ‘leaked’ municipal notice to MP Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress has responded to reports that party MP Abhishek Banerjee received a notice from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding multiple properties allegedly linked to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee speaks during a meeting with party MLAs, in Kalighat, West Bengal. (PTI File)

According to TMC, “the notice is completely false, fabricated and devoid of any credibility.”

“We have come across media coverage and posts related to a KMC notice that was leaked ‘unofficially’ by the BJP - highlighting multiple properties allegedly linked to AITC National General Secretary and Hon’ble MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee, while also attempting to associate other leaders with the matter. The notice and the media coverage over the last few days are completely false, fabricated and devoid of any credibility,” a TMC statement said.

The TMC statement urged journalists “with a basic sense of ethics and understanding” to visit the mentioned addresses or call the numbers cited in the said notice to verify the facts rather than “merely propagating narratives being fed by the BJP”.

“We urge the media fraternity to exercise sensitivity & responsibility instead of promoting such fabricated posts and stories. Any false reporting or misleading posts will be dealt with appropriately in accordance with the provisions of law before the competent court,” it warned.

This comes after reports suggested that the TMC-run KMC has issued notices to several properties linked to the party's national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, seeking approved building plans and related documents for scrutiny.

According to a PTI report, notices have been sent in connection with 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or linked to Banerjee, his family members and a company, to verify whether construction at these sites conforms with sanctioned plans approved by the corporation.

What are the alleged notices regarding? According to the report, the properties under scrutiny include Abhishek Banerjee's residence at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, an adjacent building on Kalighat Road, and several other premises at locations such as Premendra Mitra Sarani, Panditiya Road and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani, sources said.

According to civic officials quoted by PTI, the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which empowers authorities to seek explanations regarding alleged unauthorised construction and provide an opportunity for property owners to present their case.

The notices seek approved building plans and documents relating to construction work, and also seek clarification on whether mandatory permissions had been taken for additions or modifications to structures, including installations such as lifts and escalators, it added.