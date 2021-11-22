Tripura court grants bail to Trinamool Congress youth leader Saayoni Ghosh

A local court in Tripura on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress youth wing leader and actor Saayoni Ghosh, arrested a day earlier for allegely “disturbing” the chief minister Biplab Deb's public meeting.

Police in Tripura also slapped charges on Ghosh for allegedly promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, apart from disrupting a civic poll rally led by Biplab Deb on Saturday.

According to multiple reports citing police, Ghosh chanted Trinamool Congress' iconic slogan ‘khela hobe’ at the street-side meeting addressed by the chief minister. Soon after, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed an FIR against her at the East Agartala Women’s police station.

However, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that someone attending Biplab Deb's rally spotted Saayoni Ghosh in a vehicle and greeted her with “Didi, khela hobe” and the youth leader replied with “haan, khela hobe.”

Ghosh's arrest came a day before Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled roadshow in Agartala.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev claimed the motive behind Ghosh's arrest in alleged ‘attempt-to-murder case’ was to disrupt Abhishek Banerjee’s rally. It is not immediately known if the Trinamool Congress leader's roadshow continued as planned even though he was reportedly in Tripura's state capital till the filing of this report.

The political battlefield in Tripura is heating up ahead of the November 25 civic polls. Several clashes have been reported in the northeastern state over the past week, with former Union minister and Babul Supriyo – who switched over to Trinamool Congress from the BJP recently – claiming on Saturday that he was harassed by BJP cadres while assessing poll preparations.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stood by her party’s workers in Tripura and said she would discuss the issue of violence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her proposed meeting with him in New Delhi later this week.

Banerjee slammed her Tripura counterpart Biplab Deb and accused him of creating an “atmosphere of lawlessness” in the state.

The Supreme Court, too, agreed to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday regarding deteriorating law and order situation in the state ahead of the elections.

The top court had last week asked Tripura police to ensure that no political party was prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

