Tripura civic polls: TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh detained for disturbing CM Biplab Deb’s public meeting

Trinamool leader Saayoni Ghosh was detained by Tripura police on Sunday for allegedly disturbing a political programme involving chief minister Biplab Deb. Tensions between both the parties have spilled over from Bengal to the northeastern state as it gears up for the civic polls.

Saayoni’s arrest comes a day ahead of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s roadshow on Monday in state capital Agartala. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker filed a complaint that the youth unit secretary of TMC's West Bengal unit allegedly "disturbed" a street corner meeting of chief minister Biplab Deb on Saturday night.

“TMC youth congress chief Saayoni Ghosh arrested by Agartala police for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting. She has been arrested based on preliminary evidence. We've registered a case under sections 307, 153 of IPC,” BJ Reddy, additional superintendent of police (urban) West Tripura, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. TMC leaders, however, claimed that the BJP workers roughed them up outside the East Agartala Women’s police station.

Saturday also saw clashes between the BJP and the TMC supporters in Agartala when former Union minister Babul Supriyo was campaigning for candidates which led to injuries. West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh were also present at the spot where the clashes took place. Supriyo alleged that he faced a ‘violent mob of BJP supporters’ in Tripura while he was assisting the TMC candidates during poll preparations in Agartala.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed the Tripura police to make sure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The TMC in a bid to enter the state’s politics are conducting several events in a bid to increase its footprint and secure some wins in the civic body polls which are scheduled to be held on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

