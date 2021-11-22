Home / India News / Tripura civic polls: TMC MPs meet Shah to protest against attacks on its workers
Tripura civic polls: TMC MPs meet Shah to protest against attacks on its workers

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (R) and others ahead of meeting home minister Amit Shah, seen protesting in Parliament.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to register their protest against the alleged police brutality and attacks on its workers of the Tripura unit ahead of the civic polls in the state.

The Trinamool MPs said on Sunday that they would protest against the alleged disruptions caused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during campaigning in the northeastern state. Numerous clashes between both sets of cadres have been reported over the past month ahead of the civic body polls in the state.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
