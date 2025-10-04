Sabarimala gold plating row: TDB to approach Kerala HC seeking probe

The Travancore Devaswom Board announced on Saturday that it will approach the Kerala High Court to seek a comprehensive investigation into all matters related to alleged gold-plating irregularities at Sabarimala. TDB said, “The credibility of the great temple of Sabarimala should not be tarnished."(PTI File Photo)

Addressing reporters, TDB President P S Prasanth accused opposition parties of "exploiting" the controversy as a golden opportunity to target the Board.

“The High Court will be requested to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged decrease in gold at Sabarimala since 1998, when industrialist Vijay Mallya sponsored the plating of the sanctum sanctorum, and into allegations of misuse by certain individuals in the name of sponsorship,” he said.

Prasanth said the widespread support for the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam had triggered “fake allegations” against Sabarimala.

He added that the TDB would demand a detailed probe covering the period from 1998 to 2025, including scrutiny of discrepancies in gold weight and the involvement of persons. “Let the court carry out a comprehensive probe into the matters in Sabarimala from 1998 to 2025,” he said.

He maintained that there was no procedural lapse when the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols were sent to Chennai for replating.

“They were sent under the aegis of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, with the executive officer and vigilance officials present. The process was videographed, and a mahasar was prepared at the start and end. The gold was transported in a secure vehicle with police protection,” Prasanth said, clarifying that sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty was only asked to come to Chennai for replating and was never handed the gold.

In a statement later, the TDB said, “The credibility of the great temple of Sabarimala should not be tarnished. That is why the Board is demanding a thorough investigation. If someone has done wrong, they must be punished. But attacking the Board and the sanctity of the temple with untrue allegations is politically motivated. The Board has nothing to hide, and hence we are requesting a court-monitored probe.”

The Board also announced a complete digitisation initiative in collaboration with NIC Chennai to maintain a cloud-based record of all valuable temple items, including ornaments, which will be reported to the court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan urged the state government and the TDB to clarify the current quantity of gold remaining from the 30 kg donated by Mallya in 1998.

He demanded a case be registered against the Devaswom Minister, former minister, and two former Board presidents, and called for a High Court-monitored CBI probe.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan also demanded a comprehensive CBI inquiry, saying, “If the state government has nothing to hide, it should hand over the case to a central agency.”

He criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence and sought details on how much gold remains from the 30 kg donated in 1998.

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan echoed calls for a full probe and stringent action against those responsible.

Unnikrishnan Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, had sponsored the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols and taken them to Chennai in 2019. The Kerala High Court recently ordered a probe after a Dwarapalaka peedam (pedestal) was recovered from a relative’s house following his claim that it was missing from Sabarimala.