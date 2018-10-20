Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Sabarimala row live updates: Devotees throng for puja at Kerala temple

On Friday, the Sabarimala temple complex witnessed high drama and tense moments when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 20, 2018 07:24 IST
highlights

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple, said on Friday that it would approach the Supreme Court with a report on the tense situation prevailing in Kerala after the government decided to implement the court’s order on entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.

Union Home Ministry issued an advisory to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the continuing protests.

Follow for live updates:

6:35am IST

Nine-year-old girl says ready to wait

6:20am IST

Devotees climb the sacred Pathinettam Padi to offer prayers

6:00am IST

Devotees throng Sannidhanam to offer prayers