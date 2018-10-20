Sabarimala row live updates: Devotees throng for puja at Kerala temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple, said on Friday that it would approach the Supreme Court with a report on the tense situation prevailing in Kerala after the government decided to implement the court’s order on entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.

On Friday, the Sabarimala temple complex witnessed high drama and tense moments when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Union Home Ministry issued an advisory to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the continuing protests.

Follow for live updates:

6:35am IST Nine-year-old girl says ready to wait Kerala:Janani,9-yr-old girl from Madurai,at #SabarimalaTemple with placard reading 'she'll come to temple again after 50 yrs of age.Her father says,"We don't know what SC ordered.Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age,she'll wait till 50 yrs of age&then she can come to Ayyappa" pic.twitter.com/EziWdfFVta — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018





6:20am IST Devotees climb the sacred Pathinettam Padi to offer prayers Kerala: Devotees climb the sacred Pathinettam Padi at #SabarimalaTemple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/Zt9Z6P71cB — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018



