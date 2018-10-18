Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Sabarimala row Live: State-wide bandh in Kerala, police on alert

The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, which opened to devotees on Wednesday, has witnessed incidents of violence and protests in Pamba, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam, and Elavungal. Here are the live update from today.

By Ramesh Babu | Oct 18, 2018 09:22 IST
highlights

The doors to Kerala’s Sabarimala temple opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court three weeks ago allowed women of all ages to enter the hilltop shrine, but female devotees were halted by a wall of resistance mounted by traditionalists who turned them away, intimidated journalists and clashed with the police.

A 24-hour shutdown, called by the Sabarimala Samrakshna Samiti, began on Thursday morning even as pilgrims continued to make their way to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. However, women within the once-restricted age limit are yet to be seen entering the temple.

9:10am IST

Bandh affects life in Kerala

Normal life affected in Kerala due to state-wide bandh. Police keep vigil as reports of stone-pelting come in.

8:04am IST

Woman journalist stops Sabarimala trek

As tension grows, Suhasini Raj says she won’t go further. Says she doesn’t want bloodshed. Raj is verbally abused by pilgrims around her.

7:40am IST

Woman journalist’s path blocked by devotees

Suhasini Raj, Delhi-based New York Times journalist, makes it to the halfway point. However, devotees begin blocking her path by lying down on the ground. They tell police to shoot them.

7:30am IST

Woman begins climbing Sabarimala hill

A woman journalist of the New York Times begins trekking to Sabarimala hill amid protests by devotees. Police have thrown a security ring around her and her colleague, a foreigner, reports PTI. Devotees try to block her.

7:15am IST

No women entering the Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala is peaceful and pilgrims are thronging the shrine. However, there are no women yet. Many groups said they will block women from entering the temple, irrespective of what the law says.

6:50am IST

Tension simmers on day 2 of temple being open

Signs of violence from yesterday an indication of what could transpire today. Buses, stoned by protesters, found at many places.

6:30am IST

Protesters say they will hold a sit-in dharna

Protesters warn they will hold a sit-in dharna and defy Section 144. Heavy deployment of police remains and government-run Govt buses have suspended service.

6am IST

24-hour shutdown begins

The Sabarimala Samrakshna Samiti called for a 24-hour shutdown, which began in the morning. Sabarimala remains peaceful, but towns leading to hilltop temple are tense. Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than five people in a public space, has been imposed.