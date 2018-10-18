Sabarimala row Live: State-wide bandh in Kerala, police on alert

The doors to Kerala’s Sabarimala temple opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court three weeks ago allowed women of all ages to enter the hilltop shrine, but female devotees were halted by a wall of resistance mounted by traditionalists who turned them away, intimidated journalists and clashed with the police.

A 24-hour shutdown, called by the Sabarimala Samrakshna Samiti, began on Thursday morning even as pilgrims continued to make their way to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. However, women within the once-restricted age limit are yet to be seen entering the temple.

9:10am IST Bandh affects life in Kerala Normal life affected in Kerala due to state-wide bandh. Police keep vigil as reports of stone-pelting come in.





8:04am IST Woman journalist stops Sabarimala trek As tension grows, Suhasini Raj says she won't go further. Says she doesn't want bloodshed. Raj is verbally abused by pilgrims around her.





7:40am IST Woman journalist's path blocked by devotees Suhasini Raj, Delhi-based New York Times journalist, makes it to the halfway point. However, devotees begin blocking her path by lying down on the ground. They tell police to shoot them.





7:30am IST Woman begins climbing Sabarimala hill A woman journalist of the New York Times begins trekking to Sabarimala hill amid protests by devotees. Police have thrown a security ring around her and her colleague, a foreigner, reports PTI. Devotees try to block her.





7:15am IST No women entering the Sabarimala temple Sabarimala is peaceful and pilgrims are thronging the shrine. However, there are no women yet. Many groups said they will block women from entering the temple, irrespective of what the law says.





6:50am IST Tension simmers on day 2 of temple being open Signs of violence from yesterday an indication of what could transpire today. Buses, stoned by protesters, found at many places.





6:30am IST Protesters say they will hold a sit-in dharna Protesters warn they will hold a sit-in dharna and defy Section 144. Heavy deployment of police remains and government-run Govt buses have suspended service.




