Protests, shutdown in Kerala as Sabarimala opens for 2-month pilgrimage

Devotees complained of difficulties due to the heavy restrictions at the Sabarimala temple which opened for darshan at 5 am today amid a shutdown call by rightwing outfits over the detention of protesters and a Hindu woman leader.

The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), which has decided to move the Supreme Court seeking time to implement the order allowing all women’s entry, was also upset with police restrictions. Its president A Padmakumar will meet state police chief Loknath Behra regarding this.

“No one was allowed to stay at the top. Neyabishekam (ritual) was affected. It is undeclared curfew,” said BJP leader K Sudhakaran.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made at the shrine, which opened for the third time Friday for the two-month-long pilgrimage season commencing Saturday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers. The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed widespread protests after the state government decided to implement the September 28 apex court verdict.

VHP state president S J R Kumar accused the Kerala government of trying to destroy the Sabarimala temple.

Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of outfits opposing entry of women of menstrual age into the temple called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the state after Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, K P Sasikala was detained early on Saturday morning.

Sasikala, who is believed to be over 50, had come for darshan to the hill top, but was blocked. She was taken into preventive custody at around 2 am for defying prohibitory orders.

Tension gripped many areas as after fringe outfits started a campaign that Sasikala was arrested while carrying ‘Irumudi Kettu’, considered a sacrosanct offering taken by devotees to the Sabarimala shrine.

Protesters defied prohibitory orders at many places. Many gheraoed Ranni police station where Sasikala is being kept. Police said she will be produced in court later.

State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the arrest of Sasikala was illegal and undemocratic. He said the Sabarimala stir will be taken to neighbouring states.

The temple opened on Friday amid a standoff between women’s rights activist Trupti Desai and devotee-protesters in Kochi as she was not allowed to proceed to the temple.

Whie the bandh has crippled normal life in the region, the VHP leader said it would not affect Sabarimala devotees.

Police later last night booked more than 500 people for blocking Desai, who was forced to return to Pune from Kochi airport after 14 hour impasse. There were reports that she was greeted by angry protesters with Ayyappa hymns on her return to Mumbai last night.

The 41-day mandalam festival will conclude on December 27 after Mandala pooja, when the shrine will close after the ‘Athazhapuja’ in the evening. It would reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30.

The Makaravilakku festival would be celebrated on January 14 after which the shrine will close on January 20, marking the culmination of the pilgrimage season, when lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the shrine.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order on January 22, but has refused to stay it.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 07:37 IST